Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: MTA, Port Authority Workers Must Get Vaccine Or Be Tested Regularly
Lifestyle

Juicy Cuts Of Steak Among Extensive Offerings At Highly-Rated Westchester Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Ribeye steak
Ribeye steak Photo Credit: Mark Nowell M. / Yelp

For those searching for a juicy steak meal, this highly-rated Westchester County restaurant might just be a rare find. 

Benjamin Steakhouse's White Plains location opened in 2010 after the owners decided to expand due to the success of their Manhattan location. The eatery is located at 610 Hartsdale Road.

The online menu lists a variety of appetizers, including steak tartare, baked clams and a jumbo shrimp cocktail.

The restaurant's steaks are dry-aged in the restaurant's own aging box. The menu includes New York sirloin steak, filet mignon, and the "Benjamin Burger," among other dishes.

For those looking for something on the sweeter side, the dessert menu features New York cheesecake, ice cream, and chocolate mousse cake.

The restaurant has received a four-star rating from more than 475 reviews on Yelp.

"Wow, this place is phenomenal, from the food to the service, cannot say enough great things," Sarine B., of Los Angeles, wrote on Yelp. "Creamed spinach was delicious, steak was perfectly cooked, and the ice cream sundae for dessert was amazing."

The restaurant is open from Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. On weekends, it is open from noon to 10 p.m.

Learn more on the Benjamin Steakhouse website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.