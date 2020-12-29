Here Are Five Places For Pizza In Rockland County

Looking to get some pizza tonight? Yelp! users have done the legwork, sniffing out the best pies in Rockland County and leaving detailed reviews so that you don't have to risk getting a sub-par pie.

Franco's Pizza, 249 West Route 59, Nanuet

For top-rated pies with vegetarian and gluten-free options for takeout or delivery, visit Franco's Pizza in Nanuet. A second-generation pizza parlor, the family-owned restaurant has been making pizza for over 30 years. Reviewers raved about Franco's baked ziti pizza, their Margherita pies and their deep-dish sausage pizza.

"The restaurant is in a small strip mall," wrote Bob J. "You go up to the counter to order your food and then sit down in a rather small, very informal dining area. Perfect for a pizza place. I ordered 2 slices; 1 sausage and 1 pepperoni, along with a side salad with creamy Italian dressing.

"The sausage pizza was outstanding. Great sauce and good chunks of some of the tastiest sausage you'll find. The pepperoni was very good as well. I liked it but some might find the pepperoni a little spicy. The salad was cold and fresh and the creamy Italian dressing was great. If you are in the mood for some good Italian food, stop by. You'll be glad you did."

Avanti Restaurant, 1581 Route 202, Pomona

Many Yelp! reviewers said that they have been coming to Avanti's for years and that their pizzas have only gotten better over time! Yelpers praised Avanti's tomato basil pizza, their house-made sauce, their stromboli and their hero sandwiches.

"Hands down my favorite pizzeria ever, and I've tried tons of places," wrote Mary L. "Their sauce is absolutely addictive and I could gladly eat an entire bowl of it just on its own. Aside from their pizza, I am a huge fan of their calamari and garlic knots -- two must-haves if ordering from here. The menu is rather large and features Italian staples at reasonable prices. The staff is also incredibly friendly and welcoming. The place itself is small, but it is a hidden gem and absolutely worth checking out."

Agnello's Brick Oven Pizza, 170 N. Main St., New City

For what reviewers called the "best thin crust in Rockland," visit Agnello's in New City. The pizzeria, which offers in-house dining and curbside pick up, uses a coal-fired brick oven to achieve their well-loved crispy-crusted pies.

"The pizza is amazing! Thin crust, no flop, sweet and savory sauce, and gooey cheese," wrote Robby C. "The Margherita is tasty. The slices are kinda small even for the large pizza but it's definitely quality ingredients and awesome flavors. You can easily eat three to four slices without noticing. They also have awesome staff and customer service."

Bob's Thin Crust Pizza, 83 Old Tappan Rd., Tappan

For a tried-and-true grandma pie, visit Bob's in Tappan. Reviewers also loved the Margherita, BBQ chicken and chicken parm pizzas.

"As a Bronx native that is now in the burbs for his kid, I gotta say this place is legit," wrote Mike M. "Moved into town and needed to find pizza. This place was the third area spot I tried and I have ended my search. Bob is a pizza man that learned his trade in NYC. Spoke to him to let him know how good the place is and he told me all about his history in the pizza world."

Yummy's Pizza, 54 Route 59, Monsey

If you're a garlic knot fan, Yummy's is worth a visit. Known for loading their pizzas with toppings, reviewers also enjoyed the establishment's calzones and soft pretzels.

"This is my favorite pizza shop in the country," wrote Steve K. "The food is always delicious. Jimmy (the master chef) has been making pizza since 19-something (1970's?). A couple of years ago he sold the shop to an Orthodox Jew, but stayed on board to continue making the best food.

"The food is yum! Oh, his garlic knots. It's unlike any other garlic knot I've ever seen. Boy is it good. The word has gotten out already. More and more people are making their way over here.

"When they first opened (as a kosher store), I wondered how they planned on making any money - there are 3 other pizza shops within 3-5 minutes by foot. That's too many pizza stores for another one to make it! That's what I thought. Then I stopped by "just to try", and since then, I've returned tens of times. If you haven't tried the garlic knots, you have no clue what you're missing."

