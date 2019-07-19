Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: The Heat Is On: Here's How Hot It's Going To Get Friday Through Sunday
Lifestyle

Gas Prices On Rise In New York, Connecticut

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
State and national gas prices are on the rise, AAA says
State and national gas prices are on the rise, AAA says Photo Credit: Pixabay

Temperatures continue to rise, as do prices at the pump for motorists on the East Coast.

Nationally, gas prices have risen to an average of $2.79 per gallon, up 11 cents from a month ago, and up four cents from just a week ago.

In New York, motorists are paying an average of $2.90, with some of the highest prices in Westchester ($3.11 per gallon); Putnam ($2.99); Dutchess ($2.93) and Orange County ($2.83).

On Long Island, motorists in Suffolk are paying an average of $2.92 and Nassau drivers are paying approximately $2.89 per gallon.

Fairfield County motorists are paying an average of $2.98, eight cents higher than the state average.

“Gas prices continue to increase for the majority of motorists east of the Mississippi,  while those filling up in the West Coast and Rockies regions are seeing a bit of a reprieve at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said. “While the national average is up, only seven states have gas price averages of $3 per gallon or more.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.