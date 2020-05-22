COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Americans Ordering Takeout To Help Small Businesses

The majority of Americans have been taking steps to support the local businesses that have been hit the hardest during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new survey.

Pollsters surveyed 1,036 Americans around the country over several days, which determined that 76 percent of Americans said they are more likely to buy from a local business than a larger big-box store.

Of those polled, 74 percent said they were supporting the small business community by ordering more takeout during the pandemic.

The survey found that 47 percent find themselves supporting small businesses more than usual in the past month, while 46 percent said they’ve been shopping at local businesses online during the crisis while they were unable to be open to customers.

The survey found that food and takeout options are how consumers most typically said they support small businesses (84 percent of respondents), followed by groceries (57 percent); clothing (38 percent); home essentials (33 percent); and home decor (28 percent).

Forty-five percent said they've been ordering takeout more during the crisis, with more than 50 percent saying they spend between $26 and $100 on takeout in a week since restaurants have been forced to shut down.

“These are trying times for individuals who own and work in all sorts of small businesses,” Consumer Expert Rebecca Gramuglia said. “With many restaurants, bars, boutiques, salons, and more local treasures limiting their services or closing their doors to patrons, it’s important now more than ever to support your small-business community.”

