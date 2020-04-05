COVID-19: Be Aware Of These Scams, Police Say

Police agencies in the area are cautioning residents to be vigilant and wary of potential scams surrounding the fear of the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share virus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.

There have been reports of:

"Criminals will likely continue to use new methods to exploit COVID-19 worldwide," officials said.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by scammers have been instructed to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline by calling (866) 720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov. Scams can also be reported to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.