Casting Call Made For Extras Needed In Movie Filming In Hudson Valley

Casting is currently underway for paid extras and two child actor parts for an upcoming film that takes place in 1939.

"Lost On A Moutain In Maine," based on the true account of a boy's harrowing journey through the vast wilderness of the Katahdin Mountains, will be filming in Ulster County in Kingston throughout July, said the Hudson Valley Film Commission who is working on the film.

The casting company, led by Amy Hutchings and Heidi Eklund is seeking day players and background to portray the following:

Hospital visitors, doctors, nurses, journalists, families, children, and other characters from 1939

The production also needs rugged men who can hike and be outdoors for long periods of time for a search party.

Two specific roles include a boy 9 to 11 years old to play Tommy. Must be Caucasian and between 4-foot-7 and 4-foot-11.

The second role is for a Caucasian girl between the ages of 6 to 8 years old and between 4-foot and 4-foot-6.

Both will work numerous days between Monday, July 11, and Sunday, July 30. Please note that anyone under the age of 18 is required to have a New York state performer permit and trust.

Other requirements for day players include:

Men must be willing to have their hair cut, trimmed, or styled circa 1939 by a hair and makeup team

Women need at least shoulder-length hair

No one will be cast with visible tattoos

No one will be cast with micro-bladed eyebrows

Pay for extras who are SAG-AFTRA members will receive $187/8 and for non-union $150/10.

To apply, log in or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/hvcasting

