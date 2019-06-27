Bon Secours Laboratories Receive Accreditation From College of American Pathologists

The laboratories of Bon Secours Charity Health System’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY; Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis; and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, NY, all members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), have been recognized by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) in recognition of their overall excellence and adherence to safety standards.

The on-site evaluation and CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure the highest level of care for all laboratory patients. Inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years and also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record and overall management.

“This recognition acknowledges the achievement of our ultimate goal: providing exceptional and safe patient care, close to home. It signifies the dedication and commitment of the outstanding departments of pathology and laboratory medicine at each of our hospitals,” said Mary Beddoe, MPA, Bon Secours Charity Health System Laboratory Director.

For more information about the Bon Secours Charity Health System laboratories, please call 845.368.5174.