Area HS Teacher Will Vie In 'Jeopardy!' Tourney Of Champions Semis

A teacher in Northern Westchester who lives in Ulster County and was the winner of the 2019 "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament has now advanced to the semifinals of the popular game show's Tournament of Champions.

In May, Francois Barcomb of New Paltz, an 11th-grade physics teacher at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, took home $100,000 with the big win during the Teachers Tournament.

In July, Barcomb was one of the show's 15 top competitors invited back to compete for the much-anticipated Tournament of Champions and a chance for a $250,000 grand prize.

The semifinals run from Monday, Nov. 11 to Wednesday, Nov. 13, airing each of those days at 7 p.m. on WABC-TV Channel 7, with three semifinalists competing each day. (See all nine semifinalists in the second photo above.)

Francois Barcomb with Alex Tribeck

The 10-day "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions started on Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's one-sided quarterfinal victory aired Friday, Nov. 8, when he competed against a graduate student from Seatac, Washington, and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta.

If he nails that one, he moves on to the two-day finals which air on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15.

In addition to the quarter-million-dollar first-place prize, the second-place winner gets $100,000, and third-place winner $50,000.

