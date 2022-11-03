$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Area As New Jackpot Balloons To Near-Record $1.5B

With no first-place winner in the latest Powerball drawing, the jackpot has just jumped to a near-record $1.5 billion.

It's the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in 2016.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball number of 23. The Power Play was 2X.

Three tickets worth $2 million matched all five numbers and added the Power Play. They were sold in New Jersey, Arizona, and Montana.

New York was one of nine states where $1 million second-place tickets that matched all five white balls were sold.

That ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, at 59 North Plank Road.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday night, Nov. 6.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 40th since the jackpot was last won on Wednesday, Aug. 3 when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016 was split between three winners.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Top 10 All-Time Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.5 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 5, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.