Huskies Show Him The Money: Hurley Signs New $50M Deal With UConn

The school announced the deal on Monday, July 8, saying Hurley was the best college basketball coach in the nation.

Under the new contract, Hurley will receive a base salary of $400,000 yearly and additional compensation for speaking, consulting, and media obligations of $6.375 million this year. The university said the contract then escalates each year.

He will also receive a retention bonus of $1 million per year.

School officials said the cost of the mega salary will be covered through donations to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.

"Dan Hurley is the best men's basketball coach in the nation, and we are delighted that he will continue to call UConn home," said UConn President Radenka Maric. "In addition to the exceptional program he has built over a period of years and the extraordinary back-to-back NCAA championships he and his teams won.

Maric added that Hurley served as a "critical mentor to our student-athletes, pushing them to achieve both on the court and in the classroom, helping to lay the groundwork for their success in life long after they have left UConn."

Hurley will enter his seventh season at UConn, his 15th as a college head coach.

"It's an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world-class institution and the great state of Connecticut," Hurley said. "We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans. We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!"

Since arriving at UConn, the university said Hurley has improved his winning percentage each season in Storrs, culminating with the historic two-year run and back-to-back national titles the last two seasons.

Hurley was named the 2024 Big East Coach of the Year and 2024 Naismith College Coach of the Year.

