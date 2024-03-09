Hudson Valley Woman Accused Of Biting Responding Police Officer

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, March 9 in Westbury.

According to Nassau County Police, officers responded to a residence on the 400 block of Old Country Road for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, the officers located an extremely intoxicated woman, Kathleen Walsh, age 59, of Cortlandt Manor, police said.

Officers requested an ambulance to the location and while placing her on the stretcher she bit an officer on the right elbow, according to police.

Walsh was placed into custody without further incident.

Walsh and the officert were both transported to local hospitals for treatment and evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

Walsh was charged with second-degree assault and was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, March 9 at First District Court in Hempstead.

