Hudson Valley Student Assaulted At Elementary School

The incident occurred in Orange County around 2:20 p.m., Friday, March 15 at Meadow Hill School in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, a 13-year-old girl was stuck in the head with a chair by a 13-year-old boy.

The girl was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh where she was treated for her injuries and released, Talarico said.

Talarico said the boy, along with his parents, were transported to the police department where he was charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

The student was not named due to his age.

He was released to his parents to appear in Juvenile Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

