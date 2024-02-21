Hudson Valley 27-Year-Old Killed While Skiing In Vermont: Report

Putnam County resident Brooks Ralph, of Cold Spring, was found dead just before midnight at Stowe Mountain Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 20, NBC5 reported.

Ralph was first reported missing at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A search conducted by Stowe Mountain Rescue, Stowe Police, and the State Search and Rescue Coordinator ultimately resulted in the discovery of his body outside of the resort's boundaries in a steep wooded area above the Upper Perry Merrill Trail, the outlet said.

After the discovery, Ralph's body was taken to the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to find his cause of death. Preliminary investigation indicates that it was an accident, according to NBC5.

The investigation is still ongoing, the outlet added.

