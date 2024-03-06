Here's Timing For New Storm Packed With Dangerous Downpours Taking Aim At Region

The heaviest rain from that system is expected to come Wednesday night, March 6 after the storm moves through from west to east starting late Wednesday afternoon.

The system will wind down around midday on Thursday, March 7.

The potent system, triggered by a coastal low-pressure system, is now moving up from the south and is due to arrive in the Northeast on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will be heavy at times Wednesday night into the early morning on Thursday.

A total of up to 2 inches of rainfall is expected from that system alone. Locally higher amounts of around 3 inches are possible, especially farther east.

Wind gusts will generally top out at around 20 miles per hour.

For a look at areas most at risk for flooding, see the image above from AccuWeather.com.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning for much of the Northeast.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Wednesday morning. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas."

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the mid-50s, and Thursday's high in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.

Clouds will remain through Thursday afternoon and evening after the storm winds down, but there could be scattered rain and showers at times.

There will be a reprieve from the stretch of gray days on Friday, March 8, which will be mostly sunny with a high of around 50.

The weekend will be marked by a drop in temps, which will lead to a snow chance.

The high temperature on Saturday, March 9 will be in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain or showers.

Rain is likely on Saturday night into Sunday, March 10 as Daylight Saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks "Spring forward" an hour.

Sunday will be a raw day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

With precipitation expected to continue overnight, a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected where the temperature is expected to be at or below the freezing mark, especially in upstate New York and northern New England.

The system is now expected to move out by daybreak on Monday, March 11, leading to a partly sunny and breezy day with a high temperature mainly in the low 40s.

