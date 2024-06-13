Fox News Star Sean Hannity Sells New York Home For Just Under $13 Million

The estate, located in the town of Oyster Bay village of Centre Island, was listed for $13.75 million but sold at $12.7 million.

Sold by Nest Seekers International’s Shawn Elliott after a bidding war, the buyer (who has not been named) received not only the seven-bedroom, nine-bath house but all the furniture as well, according to the Wall Street Journal and a representative for Elliott.

The estate boasts 500 feet of Oyster Bay frontage and 81-foot private docks, as well as a par three golf course, tennis court, and resort-style swimming pool.

Indoors, custom details abound, with millwork in the bedrooms, dual walk-in closets, a soaking tub, a steam shower, and more.

Hannity, perhaps best known for his spot on the Fox News team and the host of The Sean Hannity Show, purchased the home in 2008 for $8.5 million.

The New York City native who grew up in Franklin Square recently announced on air that he had officially left New York to live in “the great free state of Florida.”

“Like so many Americans, I left New York for good,” he said, “[I’m] not going back…I’ve wanted to do [it] for years.”

The 62-year-old Hannity also attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Hempstead, St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary in Uniondale, and then Adelphi University, and NYU.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.