More than 44,000 outages were reported on DownDetector as of 10:30 a.m. Instagram also appeared to be down, with hundreds and thousands of users reporting outages to DownDetector.

The Meta website said only that the WhatsApp API was experiencing major disruptions, but nothing for Facebook or Instagram

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.