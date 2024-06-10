ShopRite In Hudson Valley To Close This Summer

The 55,500-square-foot store, located in Ulster County in Ellenville, at 1 ShopRite Boulevard off Route 209, was opened in 1993 by Wakefern Food Corporation in New Jersey.

According to Karen O'Shea, the spokeswoman for the corporation, the store did not renew its lease and will close on Saturday, Aug. 31.

"We thank our associates for their service and continue to offer staff positions at nearby ShopRite stores," O'Shea said.

The store is the only major grocer in the village.

O'Shea did not offer a reason why the company chose not to renew the lease.

