Total Solar Eclipse: Here's Brand-New Cloud Cover Forecast, Timing By Zip Code

According to NASA, totality will start on Monday, April 8 around 1:07 p.m. Eastern time in Mexico and leave Maine around 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.

In much of the Northeast outside the narrow path of totality, the window for partial eclipse viewing will start around 2:12 p.m. and peak at 3:25 p.m.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

The latest forecast calls for partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday throughout the region, with the high temperature ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s.

But in areas in western and northern New York in the path of totality, "there is also a concern that a band of clouds will move across western/central Pennsylvania and New York around the time of the eclipse," AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said.

Pastelok noted that "there is even a possibility of a passing shower. This could lower viewing opportunity for a couple of hours."

For the latest cloud cover forecast released Monday morning, see the image above.

Locations shown in green are predicted to have low cloud coverage, with moderate coverage shown in yellow, and high coverage in red.

To view animation on what to expect during the entire time frame of the eclipse by the minute, check this link from nasa.gov here, then enter your zip code, and in the field below, click on "play."

The timing for the animation can be sped up by clicking on "60x" under "Speed."

According to space.com, it will be "the longest and most visible for the US in 100 years," with a four-minute duration expected.

Safety is the top priority when viewing a total solar eclipse, according to NASA, which says you should "be sure you're familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing."

For safety guidelines from NASA, click here.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

