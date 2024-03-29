Don't Fall For It: Scammers Pretending To Be O & R Workers, Police Say

The scammers, working across Rockland County, have been making calls pretending to be O&R employees, who tell the residents their account is suspended for non-payment, said the Suffern Police.

Scammers may also create urgency by telling potential victims that an O&R crew is on their way to disconnect service within a short time frame (15 minutes, etc).

Scammers will then typically demand payment of a bill balance by prepaid debit card; this demand is typically made very aggressively.

Please be aware of the following:

Orange & Rockland does not accept bill payments for electricity and gas by Green Dot or any other prepaid debit cards.

Disconnecting O&R electric or gas service for non-payment is a multi-step process that involves written communications over days or weeks.

Be vigilant—if you receive a phone call that sounds suspicious, hang up. O&R will not send follow-up threatening text messages. Do not redial from the received number, as some scammers can disguise their caller ID.

Report any suspicious incidents to the Village of Suffern Police Department at 845-357-2300. In case of emergency, always dial 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.