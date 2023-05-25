Dine & Dash: Antonio Brown Apologizes To NY Restaurant After Team Skips Out On $700 Tab

The incident happened Wednesday, May 17, in Albany County, at the Taste of Italy restaurant in Latham, located on Loudon Road, owner Frank Cappello announced on Facebook.

Cappello said the team ordered $700 worth of food from the restaurant, which even gave the organization a discount, but representatives from the team never paid the bill.

“They never came in and paid and now they turn into ghost,” Cappello writes in a now-deleted post that was later shared on Reddit.

He told WRGB that he and his wife tried reaching out to a team official, but that person blocked them on social media.

It wasn’t until that story aired that the owners finally heard from Brown two days later and received the payment they were owed, Cappello told Daily Voice.

“After the story went on the news we did receive payment from Antonio Brown and he did purchase more food from us,” Cappello said.

In an update on Facebook, Cappello said Brown “expressed his regret for the situation,” and had “pledged to never scam or take advantage of anyone.”

“Brown was very gracious and even expressed interest in meeting the owners and their children, as well as offering football tickets,” the post continues.

"Thank you to Antonio Brown for paying the bill and thank you to our community and friends for constantly supporting us! We have the best community there is."

Daily Voice reached out to the Albany Empire for comment but did not hear back.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.