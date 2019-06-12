Contact Us
Business

These Hudson Valley Companies Rank Among Largest In New York

Zak Failla
IBM
IBM Photo Credit: Tom Auchterlonie

New York is home to some of the largest and most high-profile companies in the nation, but which in Westchester rank among the largest?

Using a Zippier database, a newly released report from NewYorkUpstate.com determined the 99 largest businesses in the Empire State, based on the employee count at each location.

Among the Westchester companies to make the cut include:

IBM in Armonk (first overall):

  • Employees: 380,300;
  • Internet & Software Services;
  • Organization type: Public.

PepsiCo in Harrison (second):

  • Employees: 264,000;
  • Consumer Staples;
  • Organization type: Public .

Kohlberg & Company in Mount Kisco (30th):

  • Employees: 36,060;
  • Diversified Financial Services;
  • Organization type: Private.

Bunge in White Plains (33rd):

  • Employees: 32,000;
  • Food Products;
  • Organization type: Public.

Xylem in Rye Brook (70th [tie]):

  • Employees: 16,000;
  • Industrial Conglomerates;
  • Organization type: Public.

Hitachi America in Tarrytown (77th):

  • Employees: 15,537;
  • Commercial Services & Supplies;
  • Organization type: Private.

Party City in Elmsford (83rd [tie])

  • Employees: 14,000;
  • Retailing;
  • Organization type: Public.

Mastercard in Harrison (95th):

  • Employees: 11,900;
  • Internet Software & Services;
  • Organization type: Public.

The complete list can be found here .

