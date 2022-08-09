Recall Issued For Brand Of Chocolate Truffles

A company has recalled chocolate truffles that were distributed across the United States because they may contain an undeclared allergen.

That’s it Nutrition, LLC recalled 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles because they may contain trace amounts of undeclared milk proteins, according to an announcement posted on the Food & Drug Administration's website on Friday, Aug. 5.

The flavors included in the recall are fig, date, banana, raisin, and fig with sea salt, the company said.

That's It Nutrition said no reactions have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The recalled products have expiration dates ranging from March 23, 2023, to July 8, 2024.

The truffles were distributed in retail stores and online.

Consumers can return the products to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Those with questions can call the company at 1-888-862-5235.

