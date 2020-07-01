Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Pier 1 Will Close Nearly Half Its Stores Amid Bankruptcy Speculation

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Pier 1 Imports announced it will close up to 450 stores, nearly half of its 942 outlets.
Pier 1 Imports announced it will close up to 450 stores, nearly half of its 942 outlets. Photo Credit: File photo

Pier 1 Imports announced it will close up to 450 stores, nearly half of its 942 outlets.

The news comes amid rumors unconfirmed that the retailer will soon file for bankruptcy and after another quarter of declining sales and losses.

Pier 1 said sales decreased 11.4 percent compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

Pier 1, which did not reveal the timetable for store closures, said it plans to shut down some distribution centers and reduce its corporate headcount while also slashing expenses.

To view the Pier 1 statement, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.