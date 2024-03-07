Overcast 53°

$50K Powerball Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

One lucky winner in the Hudson Valley purchased a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

Someone is $50,000 richer after purchasing a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

 Photo Credit: New York State Lottery/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh for the Wednesday, March 6 game.

The winning numbers for the game were: 6-19-28-44-60, Powerball of 10

No word yet on who the winner is.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

