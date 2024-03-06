4 Suspects ID'd In Severed Body Parts Case Involving Man, Woman From Hudson Valley

They were arrested Tuesday, March 5, after Suffolk County Police homicide detectives spent hours searching an Amityville residence on Railroad Avenue, located roughly a block east of the Amityville LIRR station.

Police said the following were taken into custody, with the first three being residents of the home:

Steven Brown, age 44

Jeffrey Mackey, age 38

Amanda Wallace, age 40

Alexis Nieves, age 33, who is homeless

All four are charged with hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

They were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, March 6.

No human remains were located at the home, police confirmed.

Investigators had sought evidence relating to the suspected murders of a man and woman whose severed body parts have been found at multiple locations in Suffolk County since Thursday, Feb. 29.

Remains of the victims, identified as a 59-year-old woman and 53-year-old man whose last known address was in Yonkers, were found at Babylon’s Southards Pond Park, Bethpage State Park, and in a wooded area along Lakeway Drive in West Babylon.

Police were withholding the victims’ identities until their families were notified.

“Based on the investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public,” a Suffolk County Police spokesperson said.

Anyone with tips in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-Tips. All calls will remain anonymous.

