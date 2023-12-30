4 Family Members Found Dead Inside New City Home

In Rockland County, members of the Clarkstown Police Department responded to 10 Clydesdale Court in New City to perform a welfare check on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 12:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made entry to the residence and discovered the four deceased persons, consisting of a man, a woman, and two boys, according to Detective Norman Peters of the Clarkstown PD.

The woman and boys were shot, while the man appears to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Peters.

Their identities are being withheld until additional notifications can be made.

"This investigation is of an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger," Peters said, adding that new information would be released during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Clarkstown PD directly at 845-639-5840.

