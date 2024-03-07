3 Nabbed For Stealing Vehicles In Nanuet Key Fob Swap Scam, Police Say

The suspects were caught in Rockland County on Monday, March 4 in Nanuet.

According to Det. Norm Peters with the Clarksdown Police, on Monday, officers responded to Rockland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Route 304 in Nanuet, regarding a key fob swap incident.

An employee of the dealership told officers that two men came to the dealership looking to purchase a used Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier in the day, Peters said.

Peters said the dealership provided a key fob to the men so that they could inspect the vehicle, it was at this time that the employee believes the suspects switched the fob with another they brought to the dealer and returned the fraudulent fob to the salesman.

This went unnoticed until after both men had left the dealership.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau, being aware of similar complaints from several dealerships, formed a detail to catch the duo, Peters said. The thought was that the suspects would return that evening to steal the Jeep.

At approximately 11:35 pm the suspect's vehicle from earlier in the day returned to the dealership and two men were observed entering the Grand Cherokee on the dealership lot.

As an officer approached them and boxed the vehicle in, the two men got out of the Jeep and ran from the scene with Clarkstown officers in pursuit, Peters said.

Both men were apprehended and identified as Joel Belen, age 19, and Mankamang Ceesay, age 20, both from the Brox.

Ceesay was located only after two of the officers entered the swampy area of the cloverleaf of Palisades Interstate Parkway and the NYS Thruway.

As the foot pursuits were occurring the driver of the suspect's vehicle failed to stop for trailing detectives. The suspect crashed his vehicle in the area of Old Mill Road and Snake Hill Road, Peters said.

He then attempted to run but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The third suspect (driver of the vehicle) was identified as Isaac Boateng, age 21, of the Bronx.

Belen was charged with:

Grand larceny

Grand larceny auto

Obstruct governmental administration

Conspiracy

He was held on a $10,000 bond at the Rockland County Jail.

Ceesay was charged with:

Grand larceny

Grand larceny auto

Obstruct governmental administration

False impersonation

He was released on his own recognizance

Boateng was charged with two counts of grand larceny, resisting arrest, and conspiracy.

He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail on a warrant.

