3 Hudson Valley Eateries Among Nation's Top 100 Pizza Spots, According To New Rankings

Yelp, which made the selections, said the list is its "an all-time list of the Top Pizza Spots in the US."

Yelp says it determined the rankings by identifying businesses in the pizza category and then ranking them using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The trio of restaurants from the Hudson Valley are:

No. 64 - Lolita’s Pizza, Poughkeepsie: With a five-star rating based on about 135 reviews, Lolita's went from fine dining to specializing in Neapolitan pizza in 2018, saying, "We knew if we were going to do something this drastic that we would need to bring it."

No. 92 - Beekman Ale House, Sleepy Hollow: "I daydream about the pizza here at least once a week," A Yelper from Manhattan wrote. "My friends and I came here multiple times despite having access to great pizza in NYC."

No. 94 - Pizzaria Posto, Rhinebeck: After launching in 2012, the charming eatery has garnered attention around the region. "The Margherita pizza was delicious," wrote a Yelper who visited from New Jersey, adding that the Neopolitan-style pizza and the ingredients were high quality. "The crust was cooked to chewy perfection, with sauce made of San Marzano tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella, with basil leaves for a little bit of flavor accent."

