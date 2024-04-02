Rain Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

26-Year-Old Raped Woman After Breaking Into Rockland County Home, Jury Finds

A 26-year-old man could spend decades behind bars after being convicted of breaking into a Hudson Valley home and raping a woman.

A Spring Valley man could spend decades behind bars after being convicted of breaking into a home and raping a woman.

A Spring Valley man could spend decades behind bars after being convicted of breaking into a home and raping a woman.

 Photo Credit: Canva/welcomia
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Rockland County resident Rigoberto Castro, age 26, of Spring Valley, was found guilty on rape and burglary charges by a Rockland County jury following a two-week trial on Tuesday, April 2.

Prosecutors argued that Castro forcibly raped the victim, a woman previously known to him, on Sept. 12, 2022. During the attack, he held a belt to the woman’s neck and hit her multiple times.

He raped the victim again on the following night after breaking into her Spring Valley residence and forcing his way into her locked bedroom, prosecutors said. He put his hands around her neck and repeatedly hit her throughout the attack.

The victim suffered significant pain and multiple bruises across her body, as well as a ligature mark on her neck.

In court Tuesday, jurors found Castro guilty of two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree burglary.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Tuesday, June 4. He remains jailed at the Rockland County jail awaiting his sentencing.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE