23-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman ID'd As Victim In Apparent Double-Murder Suicide

Two women killed by a boyfriend in an apparent double murder-suicide have been identified as a New York native and her college hockey teammate from New England.

The victims, Sidney Capolino and Meghan Moore.

 Photo Credit: New England College Athletics
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The incident occurred in Dade County in Miami, Florida, before 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at a Bird Road apartment building, the Miami-Dade Police said.

According to Det. A. Colome of the Miami-Dade PD, Dutchess County native Sidney Capolino, age 23, of Pawling, and her roommate from Massachusetts, Meghan Moore, age 25, from Centerville on Cape Cod, were shot and killed by 40-year-old Luis Napoles, address unknown.

Colome said an investigation has revealed that Luis Napoles arrived at the apartment complex and shot his girlfriend, Moore, outside of the residence. He then entered the apartment, where he proceeded to shoot her roommate, Capolino, before taking his own life.

All three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, he added.

Preliminary information leads detectives to believe that all three victims lived in the apartment together, Colome said.

The women, graduates of New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, were teammates on the college's hockey team. 

 "New England College is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two recent graduates, Sidney Capolino '22 and Meghan Moore '21," New England College said in a statement. "Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are keeping their families and friends in our thoughts and our prayers at this difficult time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

