2 Rockland County Taco Shops Make Yelp's Top 100 List Of Best In US

Both restaurants are located in Rockland County in Nyack and New City, and both are the only ones in the state besides New York City to make the list.

While they might not have come in at the top, both did make the list that is compiled by Yelp who came up with the list by identifying businesses in the restaurants and tacos categories, then ranked those restaurants by the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Believe it or not, the top taco spot in the country is located in Henderson, Nevada, or in other words Las Vegas.

Okay, so you want to know who was ranked No. 80 and No. 87 on the list in Rockland?

Coming in at No. 80 was El Cunano Deli at 233 Main St. in Nyack. The owners said on Facebook they are honored and beyond thrilled to have made the list.

The restaurant is a mix of a deli and a Mexican restaurant with all kinds of choices besides tacos including fajitas, burritos, and well, the usual.

One Manhattanite put it this way on Yelp: "The best Mexican food in Rockland county. Excellent. Friendly family run. Fast service. Great takeout."

Coming in at No. 87 was Craft Taqueria at ​170 South Main St. in New City.

Chef-owned with craft tacos and beers, this top-notch restaurant knows Mexican food and presentation. Beautiful dishes and superb taste is the word on Yelp.

One Yelper had this to say: "Wow wow WOW! The grilled octopus tacos were amazing and were my favorite. Every flavor in the taco was distinct and could be identified while eating."

Octopus you say, yep with squid ink and duck tacos and lots of other favorites.

Yelpers say Craft Taqueria is a must.

So forget Taco Tuesday and head out to No. 80 or No. 87 and chow down.

Click here to read the entire Yelp list.

