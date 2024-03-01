2 Charged In Larcenies From Vehicles In Rockland County

The incidents occurred in Rockland County beginning on Monday, Feb. 26 in the village of New Square.

According to Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin, the department received multiple reports of larcenies from vehicles within the Village of New Square.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division conducted an investigation that revealed two suspects had entered unoccupied vehicles in the overnight hours and stole various items including cash, Franklin said.

The investigation also revealed that they had attempted to enter a residence but were unsuccessful, he added.

On Monday evening the suspect and vehicle used in the crimes were located by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division.

The suspect, Jorge Perez, age 33, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, was placed under arrest. He was arraigned in the Village of Wesley Hills Court and turned over to the custody of the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 bail.

On Thursday, Feb. 29, the second suspect, Fraimy Miguel Morel-Rojas, age 26, of Suffern, was located by Ramapo Police detectives and placed under arrest, Franklin said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and turned over to the custody of the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 bail

Both men were charged with:

Attempted burglary

Grand larceny

Petit larceny (multiple counts)

Conspiracy (multiple counts)

“The Village of New Square would like to thank Supervisor Specht and the Ramapo Police for their dedicated efforts and quick arrest in this case," said The Mayor of New Square Israel Spitzer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.