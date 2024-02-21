Overcast 29°

1 Killed In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

One person was injured and another was seriously injured during a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The collision occurred around 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20 in Orange County near exit 39 on the eastbound side of I-84 in the town of Newburgh.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay user diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Rogue struck the guide rail and flipped into the center median. 

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh in serious condition, Nevel said.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

