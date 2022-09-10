Daytime Closures Planned For Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway In New Castle

Be ready for possible travel delays on the Taconic State Parkway in the coming days.

Road crews in Westchester County will be closing one southbound lane between Exit 11 (State Route 134) and Exit 8 (State Route 100/133) in New Castle, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The lane closures will take place from Monday, Sept. 12, through Tuesday, Sept. 13, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Transportation officials said the closures will allow road crews to facilitate needed bridge work.

Drivers were urged to slow down through the stretch and reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

