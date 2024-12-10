SUV Crashes Into Rock Wall, Guide Rail On Saw Mill Parkway In Chappaqua

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, near Route 120 in Chappaqua, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O’Leary.

The woman, driving an Acura SUV southbound, lost control, causing the car to slide off the road, strike a rock wall on the right, and then veer back onto the parkway before hitting a guide rail on the left side.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, was conscious and alert at the scene and was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries, O’Leary said.

