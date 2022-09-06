Lane Closures Planned For Stretch Of Taconic State Parkway In New Castle

Contact Us
Nicole Valinote
Taconic State Parkway in Chappaqua
Taconic State Parkway in Chappaqua Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials alerted Westchester County motorists about plans for upcoming single-lane closures on the Taconic State Parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced plans for lane closures on the Taconic State Parkway southbound between Exit 11 (State Route 134) and Exit 8 (State Routes 100/133) in New Castle.

The lane closures will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 9, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to facilitate bridge work, officials said. 

