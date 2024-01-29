Large Tree Falls On Occupied Car Near Park In Chappaqua

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 28 around 1:30 p.m., when a tree fell on a vehicle in the area of Gedney Park in Chappaqua on Route 120, according to the Millwood Fire Department.

Arriving first responders found that all of the car's occupants had been able to get out of the vehicle on their own, and began clearing debris from the roadway. In total, Route 120 was closed for around 30 minutes.

The occupants were later evaluated by first responders. No further information about their injuries was released.

