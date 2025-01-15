A Few Clouds and Breezy 26°

Celeb Chef Peter X. Kelly Joins Re-Launched Restaurant In Chappaqua

A Northern Westchester restaurant is getting a fresh start with the help of a culinary star at its helm. 

Peter X. Kelly. Photograph by John Rizzo.

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Basso 56, located in Chappaqua at 11 King St., announced that renowned celebrity chef Peter X. Kelly has joined the team as they prepare to relaunch later this month with a new name—Basso by PXK—and an updated menu featuring Kelly’s signature flair.

The eatery celebrated its rebranding with a "Pots, Pans & Pasta" brunch held on Sunday, Jan. 12 that featured an array of Italian-inspired dishes presented tableside, including fresh pastas, braised meats, sausages, seafood, seasonal fruits and salads, and more.

Known for his award-winning restaurants and appearances on shows like Iron Chef America, Kelly brings decades of culinary expertise to the reimagined Basso by PXK. Reservations can be made by clicking here. 

Kelly's previous restaurant in Westchester, X2O Xaviars on the Hudson in Yonkers, closed in late September and has since been replaced by The Sea Fire Grill, city officials announced earlier in January. 

