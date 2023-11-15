Car Rolls Over, Lands On Brush By Taconic State Parkway In Millwood

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 on the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Millwood, according to the Millwood Volunteer Fire Co. #1.

Arriving firefighters and police soon found that the vehicle had left the parkway, rolled over, and landed back on its wheels on top of brush inside an embankment, the fire department said.

Crews then worked to stabilize the car and remained at the scene for over an hour as the wreck was towed away.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries were not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chappaqua and receive free news updates.