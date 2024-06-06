MMA Fighter's GF Charged In 5-Year-Old Girl's Starvation Death At Schenectady Home

Schenectady County resident Brandi Terhune, age 22, of Schenectady, was arrested Monday, June 3, on suspicion of tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her arrest comes months after Schenectady Police were called to a residence on Elmer Avenue near Poplar Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, April 14, for a young girl who was unconscious and not breathing. Medics pronounced the girl dead a short time later.

An investigation found that the girl’s father, 33-year-old Robert Buskey, starved her of food and water for at least four days before her death, WRGB reports, citing court documents.

Buskey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. On Friday, May 31, a Schenectady County grand jury upgraded his charge to murder.

He was jailed without bail following his arraignment in Schenectady City Court.

A spokesperson for the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Daily Voice that a 3-year-old boy who lives at the home tested positive for cocaine.

Terhune’s charges stem from Buskey “allegedly giving cocaine to Terhune to conceal, with the girlfriend allegedly leaving Buskey’s home at 203 Elmer Ave. with the drugs on the night of Charlotte’s death,” The Daily Gazette reports.

It was not immediately clear whether the surviving child was in the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS) or a relative. No other details were made public.

Terhune was released on her own recognizance following her arraignment. She is due back in court on Wednesday, July 10.

Buskey is classified as a super heavyweight mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and has fought in several competitions in the Albany area, according to his Tapology profile. His last fight was in February 2019.

