Man Found Dead On Albany Roadway

Emergency crews in Albany were called about someone lying in the roadway near the intersection of Commerce Avenue and North Manning Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, July 29.

Officers found the man face down and unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Albany Police.

The man’s identity and cause of death has not been made public. It was not immediately clear how long he had been there.

Albany Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 518-462-8039 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

