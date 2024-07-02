It was a fitting sendoff for the beloved kindergarten teacher, wife, mother of two, and Disney fanatic who died Wednesday, June 26, at the age of 34 following a two-year battle with breast cancer, according to her obituary.

“They did something for our family that will never be forgotten. It’s the fairy tale ending she would want,” her brother, Ben Olsen, said on Facebook. “‘Tangled’ is her most favorite movie and they gave her a fairy tale ending that will live with us forever.”

Maldonado, who taught kindergarten in the Menands School District for five years, spent two years fighting “an inspiring, courageous, and determined battle” against her cancer, her memorial said.

“Never complaining once, she heroically earned the title Badass Warrior Princess.”

That tenacious spirit became even more evident after her diagnosis, colleagues said.

“Sara was unique in that she never complained, saw the positive in every situation and never gave up,” the Menands School District said on a special tribute page to the beloved teacher.

“She loved her job and couldn’t even think of giving up that work. Even when she stepped away for periods of time, she remained connected to her students and would come in to visit and read books to them.”

The district went on to remember Maldonado as a “dedicated educator who touched the lives of so many students with her passion for teaching, commitment to her students and love for Disney.”

“Her creativity and enthusiasm brought joy to the classroom, and her impact will forever be remembered,” the post continued. “She provided the best hands-on experiences and always made sure to include singing, dancing, and fun in her classroom.”

Fellow kindergarten teacher Caitlin Kennedy said one of her favorite memories with Maldonado was driving to each of the students’ homes during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring them end-of-year gifts.

“Our school has truly lost a light in our community, and we are grateful to have been a part of her journey,” the district said. “She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.”

Maldonado is survived by her parents Mark and Patricia Olsen, her husband of seven years, Thomas Maldonado, and her two children, as well as siblings Rebecca, Andrew, and Benjamin.

Funeral services are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at New Comer Funeral Home in Watervliet.

In lieu of flowers, relatives asked that donations in Maldonado’s honor be made to the Callum and Mariella Maldonado Education Fund at any Broadview Federal Credit Union.

