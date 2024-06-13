Juvenile Shot At Schenectady Park; Search On For Suspect

The attack happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Schenectady’s Jerry Burrell Park, near Schenectady and Hamilton streets.

According to police, officers found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police did not reveal the juvenile victim’s age or gender, nor did they speculate on a possible motive for the shooting.

No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday morning, June 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-788-6566.

