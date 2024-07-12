In Albany County, Pop’s Pizza – located in Cohoes at 148 Columbia Street – will permanently close on Saturday, July 20.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closing of Pop’s after 14 wonderful years of serving the communities of Cohoes, Latham, Troy, Waterford, and Watervliet,” owner Alyssa Apisa said on Facebook.

Opened in 2010, Pop’s Pizza serves over a dozen specialty pizzas, calzones, hot subs, and appetizers. Among the dishes to earn shoutouts on Yelp are the meatballs, buffalo wings, and the melba sauce, a raspberry purée for dipping your mozzarella sticks.

The most notable menu item, though, has to be “The Tommy Boy” pizza: a massive, 28-inch pie that can serve 30 people. “Biggest in the Capital District,” the restaurant claims.

Apisa went on to extend her “deepest gratitude” to longtime customers.

“You have made our dream a reality, and for that, we are forever grateful,” she said. “We invite you to join us in these final days as we celebrate the end of this incredible journey. Let’s make these last moments together unforgettable.”

Among the dozens of community members to comment on the post was Adam Leibach, of Watervliet, who recalled visiting the eatery often over the years with his wife.

“Wife and mine’s first apartment wasn’t too far away, and the ol’ Tuesday pizza deal was such a lifesaver when we were dead broke,” he wrote. “Pop’s forever.”

A reason for the closure was not given.

Pop’s Pizza is open Wednesday through Saturday. Find out more on its website.

