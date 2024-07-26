Rensselaer County resident Ian Hasselwander, age 24, of Petersburgh, was found guilty of murder and related charges by a Rensselaer County jury on Wednesday, July 24, in the death of Morgan Bates.

The 20-year-old Cambridge Central High School graduate was found dead in Cherry Plain State Park, along Black River Road in Stephentown, on Feb. 27, 2022 a week after relatives reported her missing.

An autopsy found that she had been strangled, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Hasselwander was arrested in connection with the case in early March 2022. In court Wednesday, jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and strangulation, both felonies.

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“The conviction of Ian J. Hasselwander brings a measure of closure to Morgan Bates' family and loved ones, whose courage and perseverance throughout this ordeal have been truly inspiring,” said Rensselaer County Sheriff Kyle Bourgault.

“Our collective hope is that this verdict provides them with some peace, knowing that justice has been served.”

Bates father, George Bates, celebrated the verdict on Facebook, saying his daughter “finally got justice” after more than two years.

“Now she can rest in peace.”

