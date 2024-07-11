Deadly Shooting: ID Released For 21-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside Albany Restaurant

The incident happened in Albany near Delaware Avenue and Southern Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Albany Police said two men were involved in a dispute when one of them approached a vehicle in the City Square Plaza and opened fire, killing the other.

On Wednesday, July 10, police identified the deceased as 21-year-old Davyjian Grier. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person in the vehicle escaped the attack unharmed.

No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday, July 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

