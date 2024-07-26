Montgomery County resident Brian Galusha, of Fultonville, was 31 years old when he was found severely injured and bleeding in the town of Charleston, on North Green Road, early on July 25, 2004.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

An autopsy revealed Galusha died from skull fractures and brain injury caused by blunt force trauma. Police said the injuries were inconsistent with being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to New York State Police, Galusha was last seen leaving an engagement party in the Root hamlet of Sprakers, located on South Green Road. He was found at around 3 a.m., approximately four miles from where the party was held.

“Can you help end the suffering the last 20 years has brought Brian’s family and friends who have struggled to understand how and why Brian was killed?” New York State Police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 518-457-6811 or email this address.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.