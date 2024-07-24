Overcast 76°

Mariaha Surgick, 17, Reported Missing From Watervliet

Police are seeking tips in the search for a 17-year-old girl from the region who has been missing for several days.

Mariaha Surgick.

 Photo Credit: Watervliet Police Department
Albany County resident Mariaha Surgick, of Watervliet, was last in East Greenbush in Rensselaer County on Saturday, July 20.

She is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her forearm with the name “Shadaya.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watervliet Police Department at 518-270-3833.

