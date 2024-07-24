Albany County resident Mariaha Surgick, of Watervliet, was last in East Greenbush in Rensselaer County on Saturday, July 20.

She is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her forearm with the name “Shadaya.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watervliet Police Department at 518-270-3833.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.