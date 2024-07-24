Albany County resident Mariaha Surgick, of Watervliet, was last in East Greenbush in Rensselaer County on Saturday, July 20.
She is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her forearm with the name “Shadaya.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watervliet Police Department at 518-270-3833.
