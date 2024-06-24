29-Year-Old Leads Troopers On Pursuit Before Crashing On Northway In Colonie, Police Say

The Albany County incident happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, on southbound I-87 in Colonie.

New York State Police said troopers attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding near Exit 4, but the man continued driving southbound as police followed.

He attempted to get off the highway at Exit 2W, but lost control and crashed on the off-ramp.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Shamel Beavers, of Albany, was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

During his arrest, he was found to be carrying a bladed weapon which he was barred from possessing due to a prior felony conviction, police said.

Beavers was charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

