22-Year-Old Woman Stabbed During Albany Robbery

Albany Police were called at around 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 14, for a robbery near Washington and Lexington avenues.

Officers found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her back. She was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that the victim was sitting with two others at the bus stop near Western Avenue and Sprague Place when two men approached them, one armed with a knife.

The suspects then forcibly stole their belongings, and at one point the 22-year-old victim was stabbed. The other victims were unharmed.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday, June 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039 or Crime Stoppers.

